Watch: Temple car festival held amid sea of devotees in Madurai

A sea of devotees witnessed the grand spectacle car festival of Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai. The temple cars were bearing Lord Sundareswarar, Goddess Piriyavidai, and Goddess Meenakshi. The temple cars returned to former glory brimming with decorative embroidered patches with colorful motifs. They carried the newly-married divine couple, the King and Queen of Pandya Kingdom, all decked up who came to see their subjects back then. The temple cars used are 4 centuries old, and were made by King Thirumalai Nayakar.