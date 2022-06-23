.

Normal temperatures have dropped due to snowfall in Amarnath ahead of the Amarnath Yatra that is slated to commence on June 30. This is the second snowfall in the vicinity of Shesh Nag and Amarnath Cave and several inches of snow have accumulated there. The staff stationed at the Amarnath Cave can be seen shoveling the snow. According to Jammu and Kashmir administration, 80,000 pilgrims are expected to participate in the Amarnath Yatra from June 30. The drop in temperature has resulted in the accumulation of water on the roof of the cave. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up for the yatra this year, too.