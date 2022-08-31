.

Telangana techie sculpts 0.8 cm Ganesha idol Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Muktiswar, a software engineer from Bhadrachalam in Telangana has made the smallest Ganesha idol of 0.8 cm. This talented engineer has an interest in painting and is often praised by people. He often draws portraits and idols of Lord Rama. On the eve of Vinakaya Chavithi or Ganesh Chaturthi, he made the smallest idol of Lord Ganesha. Muktiswar had to work from home during Covid, so whenever he got time, he sharpened the artist in him. He also teaches children to make Ganesha idols out of clay.