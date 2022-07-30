.

Teachers help students cross flooded stream Published on: 2 hours ago

Students headed to school after teachers helped them to cross a fast-flowing stream with a higher water level due to incessant rains in the Brahmakhal area of ​​Uttarkashi district The visuals of the teachers risking their own lives to bring the students to school in Manjgaonhave surfaced. People, as well as children of the state, have been struggling with excess downpour this monsoon and the netizens are awe-stuck by the surfaced video.