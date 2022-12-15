.

Sushil Kumar Modi asks Bihar CM to take responsibility for Chhapra hooch tragedy



Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi asked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to take responsibility for Chhapra's hooch tragedy which claimed more than 40 lives for now. While interacting with ETV Bharat, BJP's Sushil Modi reacted to Nitish Kumar's comment "Jo sharaab peeyega, wo toh marega hi na... Udaharan saamne hai — peeyoge toh maroge. (Those who drunk liquor will obviously die. We have an example in this case),". "It's very saddening and shows his insensitivity, those who died are poor and illiterate and it was the government's responsibility to make them aware. When it comes to population control law, then he (CM) says a law is not required for population control and it can be controlled by making people aware, so when this liquor ban got implemented in Bihar, then is it not important to make people aware?.", questioned Modi. "The whole of the police department is indulged in implementing the liquor ban and it has become a source of income for them. It has created a parallel system in Bihar.", Modi alleged further.