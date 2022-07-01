.

Surat hospital, a hit among jewellers, delivers 23 infants in one day Published on: 1 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A hospital in Surat delivered 23 infants in 24 hours. The Matrushri Ramuba Tejani and Matrushri Shantaba Vidya Hospital also known as Diamond Hospital welcomed 23 newborn babies on June 29. The newborns -- 12 girls and 11 boys -- and their mothers are all in good health. Diamond Hospital is popular among the Jeweller community of Surat and is well known for providing the utmost care to its patients. All of the medical staff, other employees, and the management expressed joy as they posed for the camera.