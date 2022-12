.

Sudarshan Patnaik extends New Year wishes with sand art of Lord Jagannath Published on: 16 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Padma Shri awardee sand artist, Sudarshan Pattnaik wished everyone a joyful new year with his sand art at Puri Niladri beach in Odisha. The prominent sand artist made a sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath. A video of the sculpture has surfaced on social media.