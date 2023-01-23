Puri (Odisha): On the occasion of the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, world-renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of the national hero at Puri beach in Odisha. Netaji's sand art was made with 450 steel bowls and six tons of sand.

On the sand art, Pattnaik wrote, "Jai Hind" with NETAJI. The sand artist created a 7ft high sand sculpture as a tribute to the legendary freedom fighter. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Today is Bose's 126th birth anniversary.

Sharing the pictures of the sand sculpture of Netaji on Twitter, Pattnaik wrote: "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, our humble tribute to one of the greatest leaders of India’s freedom struggle. My installation Sand Art at Puri beach in Odisha."

The Padma Bushan award-winning sand artist Sudarsan has participated in more than 60 International sand art championships and festivals around the World and has won many awards for the country. The Government had declared Jan. 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Subhash Chandra Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj. While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on Aug. 18, 1945, the Central government had in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017 confirmed that he had died in the incident.

Last year, on the occasion of Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, the Prime Minister had unveiled the hologram statue of the reviver of Indian National Army at India Gate in Delhi.