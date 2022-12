.

Sudarsan Pattnaik pays homage to PM Modi's mother on Puri beach Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

While paying homage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away at the age of 100 in the wee hours of Friday at a hospital in Ahmedabad--sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik etched out an image of the departed soul on the Puri sea beach-- beneath the sand sculptor, a message was carved out mentioning 'Om Shanti'.