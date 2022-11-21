.

Colourful sand replica of FIFA World Cup enthrals people at Puri beach Published on: 4 hours ago

With the beginning of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik, created an eight feet high sand art at Puri beach in Odisha. The art work aims at wishing success of the soccer event as well as conveying good wishes to the participating countries. The sand sculptor used 1,350 coins from 32 participating countries along with coins from India to convey "good luck" to all the teams in the tournament. This time Pattnaik used five tonnes of sand to create the artwork of football and the FIFA World Cup trophy. Pattnaik said that he has procured the coins during his participation in different sand art competitions across the world.