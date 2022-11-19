.

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates magic on Puri beach on International Men's Day Published on: 4 hours ago

The world is soaked in celebrations of International Men's Day on Saturday. The event was celebrated globally to create awareness about male health and well-being, besides how to bridge the gap between gender relations. So on this Special Day for men--sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created magic on Puri beach by etching out a 20-feet-long moustache dotted with earthen tea cups in Odisha--below the twirling and fledgling moustache artwork on the sand. The message Happy International Men's Day was carved out on the Puri beach sand. While sharing the image, Sudarsan tweeted, "My sand art of 20-feet-long moustache installation with mud tea cups at Puri beach in Odisha.''