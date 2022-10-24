.

On the occasion of Diwali, sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Goddess Kali by using over 4000 earthen lamps with the message "let's burn out all the negativity" at Puri beach. He built a 5ft high sculpture by using 6 tonnes of sand. Pattnaik took five hours to complete the sculpture. "#HappyDiwali "My Sand Art of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 4045 Diyas at Puri beach in Odisha," tweeted Patnaik.