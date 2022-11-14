.

Students clash over England vs Pak T20 World Cup match in a college in Punjab Published on: 2 minutes ago

A group of students from Jammu and Kashmir clashed with another group of students from Bihar and other states after the final match of the T20 World Cup between England and Pakistan on Sunday on the premises of Lala Lajpat Rai college in Moga. The incident caused minor injuries to a few students. The clash occurred following Pakistan's defeat at the hands of England. The Kashmiri students were in favor of Pakistan while another group raised slogans against Pakistan which resulted in a clash between them. Both groups reportedly pelted stones at each other. Rizwan, a student from Bihar alleged that while they were expressing happiness over England's win, students from Jammu and Kashmir raised slogans in favor of Pakistan. Ramesh Singla, a member of the college committee said "a clash took place between the students over T20 World Cup but the students have calmed down and the situation is under control. Students received minor injuries in this clash but were taken to hospital." District Police Chief Gulneet Singh Khurana sent police teams to take cognizance of the matter after which the situation at the college was brought under control. Police officials said the matter is being investigated. Some students have been taken into custody while those injured were taken to a hospital,