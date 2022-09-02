.

Student falls from school bus in Kerala's Aluva, survives with minor injuries Published on: 23 minutes ago

A Lower Kindergarten student fell on the road from a moving school bus on Friday in Aluva of Kochi. The student fell from the emergency window of the bus. Immediately, locals, who witnessed the incident rushed to the spot and stopped the vehicles, which were about to pass through the road where the mishap took place. A major accident was averted by alerting the drivers coming from behind. The boy had suffered minor injuries. The incident was recorded on the CCTV. Motor vehicle department officials have ordered a probe into the incident.