.

Students in tears while bidding farewell to teacher in Chandigarh Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Heartbreaking visuals of students weeping during a teacher's farewell in Sahara school in Manimajra town of Chandigarh have surfaced on the internet. The netizens have expressed heartbreaking comments on the students bidding farewell to teacher Raj Vakil Singh who has been teaching them affectionately for many years. The video of the Scully students is going viral on social media, seeing which anyone gets emotional, where in the video, students are crying bitterly and not letting their teacher leave them as she has been transferred to a new posting