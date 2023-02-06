Haridwar: A student attired in wedding outfit appeared for the LLB fifth semester examination in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Monday after getting married in the Hisar district of Haryana on Sunday. The bride and the rest of his family waited till the student finished the exam. They will complete the rest of the marriage rituals after reaching home.

The groom, Tulsi Das, a resident of Gajiwali Shyampur in the Haridwar district, is an LLB fifth semester student at Purnanand Tiwari Law College. The marriage took place on Sunday night in Haryana's Hisar district. The exam was held on Monday, the next day after his wedding, for which he appeared in the groom's dress after seeking permission from the principal of the institute.

"I got married in Hisar in Haryana yesterday (Sunday) and today (Monday), I appeared for the LLB fifth semester examination. I got late while coming from Hisar, so I took permission from the principal and appeared for the exam in the wedding dress itself," said Tulsi Das. College principal Ashok Kumar Tiwari praised the student for giving priority to his academics, along with his married life.

"If this student had left the paper today, his one year would have been spoiled," said the principal. Praising the student, the principal said, "Even though it is his wedding, the student gave priority to his studies as well, which is a very good thing," the principal said adding, "Thinking about his career, I allowed him to appear for the exam in the wedding dress. The bride and the family waited for him outside the college premises."