An 11-year-old girl was attacked by a group of stray dogs in a residential society of Uttar Prades's Ghaziabad. CCTV footage of the dog attack has surfaced, in which dogs can be seen chasing the girl as she runs to save herself, at last, a dog manages to bite her before the security guards rush for her rescue. The girl was left with a bite mark. The incident happened on November 17 at the Ramprastha Green Society in the Vaishali area of the city. The city has reported half a dozen similar incidents in the last three months.