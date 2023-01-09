.

Stray dog rips off flesh from child's cheek, video goes viral Published on: 2 hours ago

In yet another terrifying stray dog attack, a child was severely injured in Surat after a stray canine ripped out a patch of flesh from her cheek. The chilling incident, reported from the Hans Society in Surat, has been captured on a CCTV camera installed there. In the video, the child can be seen approaching the dog playfully, moments before it launches a violent attack on her. The dog tries to bite her as she resists in vain, and finally gets a hold of her cheek flesh in his teeth. Like the animal it is, the canine mercilessly chews the flesh out as the frail child -- seemingly crying in pain -- fails at escaping its clutches despite her best efforts. Her ordeal continues till a woman, likely the child's mother, runs out of the house and rescues her. The dog still tries to approach the two, but runs away after being scared off by the woman. Even in broad daylight, the incident happens with no more audience than a passerby on his bike, who does not seem to care about the attack. Soon after the woman saves the girl, the neighbors come out. The girl has sustained a severe injury wherein a big portion of her cheek has been ripped off. She is currently under treatment, even as her shocked family plans on taking appropriate steps to get the issue reported and fairly dealt with.