.

Watch: SSB jawans enthral people at Lucknow's Lulu Mall under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign Published on: 3 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Lucknow: The 4th Battalion of Services Selection Board (SSB) gave a spectacular performance at Lulu Mall in Lucknow to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Lulu Mall partnered with SSB officers and distributed 3,000 Tricolour flags to the people to promote the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. SSB jawans mesmerised the audience by playing patriotic songs. Meanwhile, awareness was created among people on Flag Code. Jayakumar Gangadharan, Regional Director, Lulu Mall, said, "As the nation celebrates 75 years of independence, collectively hoisting the Tricolour at home is a symbol of our commitment towards nation building. We are grateful to the team of SSB for being a part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign." SSB IG (Inspector General of Police) Ratan Sanjay, DIG (Deputy Inspector General of Police) Abhishek Pathak, Commandant Yogesh Singh, Regional Director of Lulu Mall Jaykumar Gangadharan, General Manager Sameer Verma and others were present on the occasion.