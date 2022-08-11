.

Water drips from flight ceiling, triggers panic among flyers of SpiceJet

The passengers of SpiceJet, 30003 traveling from Mumbai to Jabalpur were shocked when water started dripping inside the flight on Wednesday. Seeing this, the passengers got scared and their restlessness increased. There was a situation of chaos inside the flight. Passengers said that water was flowing in many seats inside the flight. A passenger complained about this to the air hostess, but she did not pay heed to it. Passengers alleged that the air hostess shunned the dripping water as AC water. During this, the passenger present on the flight made a video of the entire incident. Now, this video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.