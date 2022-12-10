.

Speeding car rams into man in Ghaziabad

A speeding car rammed into a man, who was walking with a group of people. The video shows the car ramming into other vehicles to save others from being injured by reckless driving. The incident took place in the Amrapali Empire Society of Crossing Republic in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on December 4. The victim was identified as a professor. The wife of the professor lodged a complaint with the police and based on it, the accused was arrested.