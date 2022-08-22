.

Published on: 6 hours ago

Malappuram (Kerala): A man died and his wife was severely injured after a speeding car rammed into their scooter in Manchadi. The collision was so powerful that the woman on the pillion seat was flung into the air. While the deceased identified as Abdul Khadar (48) from Puthanathani died on the spot, his wife was admitted to a hospital with serious injuries. The accident took place on Saturday on Tirur road. The mishap was recorded on a CCTV camera.