Sonipat: Petrol pump salesman looted and attacked with an axe Published on: 2 hours ago

A case of robbery has come to light from a petrol pump located on Bahalgarh Road of Sonipat, wherein two bike-borne miscreants looted lakhs of rupees from a salesman in just 40 seconds. Late on Wednesday night, two miscreants fled with a bag full of money from the salesman of the petrol pump. This incident was captured on the CCTV camera. After this incident, there has been an atmosphere of panic among the petrol pump owners. Two men wearing helmets came on a bike to the petrol pump and snatched the salesman's bag full of money from behind. Before the salesman could understand anything, the miscreants stabbed him with an axe. After this, the salesman fell to the ground. While fleeing, the miscreants also showed a pistol to the people present there. The salesman named Shamsher, who was injured in the attack, is a resident of Tihar Malik village, Sonipat. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a private hospital where his condition is out of danger. An employee named Aman, who worked with Shamsher at the petrol pump, said that the miscreants hit Shamsher on the shoulder twice. The exact amount in the bag could not be ascertained as the receipt was also kept in the bag. After getting information about the incident, along with the police, a team of Crime Branch also reached the spot. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.