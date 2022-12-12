.

Soldiers of Bastar fighters march to 'Dhal Gaye Din Ho Gayi Sham' Hindi song

A video of the Kondagaon police Centre has taken the internet by storm as soldiers of Bastar Fighters are seen marching to Bollywood's superhit song 'Dhal Gaye Din Ho Gayi Sham' from Jeentrda's movie 'Humjoli' at the Borgaon camp. The trainer used the Bollywood tune for the marching of soldiers. Bastar Fighters battalion was formed to eradicate the Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Bastar fighters consisting of 300 youths each from Dantewada, Sukma, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Kanker, Bastar and Bijapur districts. According to senior officials of the training centre, the fighters are deployed on multiple tasks, from assisting the state government in maintaining law and order and fighting against Maoists.