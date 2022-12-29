.

Snow leopard sighted at Nelong in Uttarkashi Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A video of a snow leopard in the Nelong Valley in Uttarkashi surfaced on social media. The research team of the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has installed 65 trap cameras in the Valley. Satya Kumar, a wildlife scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India, said that the team at the institute has been installing trap cameras here every year since 2016. Gangotri Park administration has also installed 40 camera traps here. Park's deputy director Ranganath Pandey said that these cameras installed in the Nelong Valley will give information about the activities of wildlife in winter.