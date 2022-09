.

Sniffer dog required blood, German Shepherd came to the rescue

Dharwad (Karnataka): Maya, a sniffer dog deployed at Hubbali Airport security was saved by another canine. An unwell Maya was admitted to Veterinary hospital of Dharwad Agriculture University where a local resident, Somshekar brought his German Shepherd, Charlie to help. Maya required one unit of blood and Charlie's blood group matched with that of Maya's.