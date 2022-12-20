.

Sniffer dog Orio busts Ugandan female drug smuggler at Chennai airport

A sniffer dog helped Customs intercept and arrest a Ugandan drug mule at the Chennai International Airport recently. On December 18, Customs intercepted a female Ugandan passenger who arrived from Addis Ababa. Sniffer Dog Orio detected drugs in her checked-in baggage which resulted in the recovery of 1542 gm Methaqualone and 644 gm heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crore. The passenger was arrested. Further investigation is under progress.