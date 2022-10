.

MP: Snake inside motorbike speedometer in Narsinghpur

A poisonous snake was spotted inside the speedometer of a motorbike on Monday morning. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur. Farz Khan, the bike owner noticed the snake after he heard its hissing. He then gathered the locals to show the snake. Somehow the snake was pulled out after several hours of attempts. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.