Snake spotted at the venue ahead of PM Modi's rally in Gujarat

A snake was spotted at the venue in Jambusar of Gujarat where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address a rally. As the snake was spotted, many people on the spot were scared and ran helter-skelter. A video of the incident surfaced on social media in which a policeman can be seen trying to suppress the snake's movement using a chair, Meanwhile, another policeman caught the snake with his bare hands. This act of bravery received applause from the crowd and some people, who were present at the spot, patted the cop on his back for his courage.