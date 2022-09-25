.

Snake spotted at DyCM program in UP, triggers panic Published on: 4 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A snake spotted during a program of Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak caused a stir among the audience in Samogra village of Mithwal development block of the district. A video of people running to safety has made rounds on the internet. Netizens condemned the security arrangements of the district administration whereas, in the video, a man is heard on the mic trying to calm down the audience by saying, "do not worry, it is probably a water snake and it will go away, please stay calm."