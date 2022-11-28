.

Slogans of PM Modi and Jai Shree Ram raised in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore

A viral video of youths raising slogans of PM Modi and 'Jai Shree Ram' during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Indore on Monday has come to the fore. The incident occurred at the Jinsi intersection here. It started with two youths raising Modi's name to a huge gathering, which later on caught the attention of others, they, too, started raising slogans much to the chagrin of Congress leaders. The police were prompt in action and immediately pacified the youths by reprimanding them. The incident took place while Rahul Gandhi was on stage for the Bharat Jodo Yatra programme organised at Chiman Bagh ground on Sunday. However, pro-Modi slogans were met with Rahul Gandhi slogans by the Congress workers present there.