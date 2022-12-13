.

Six pythons found in Conolly canal on the outskirts of Kozhikode Published on: 3 hours ago

A large number of passersby and curious onlookers thronged the Kozhikode suburbs on Monday where six pythons had taken refuge in the wild vegetation in a canal flowing through the city. After receiving the information, officials from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the pythons and they are successful in rescuing only one python while five of them disappeared in the bushes. Six giant pythons were found in the Conolly canal of Karaparamba area situated on the outskirts of Kozhikode city in Kerala. The forest officials said the area is infested with giant size pythons and snakes and they might have come to feed on mutton or chicken waste dumped in the canal from nearby shops. The official said that the rescued python will be taken to the Thamarassery forest office before releasing it into the wild.