Six lakh diyas lit up along Ganga river as part of 'Deepotsav'

The most significant Diwali of the state was celebrated at Kalyanpur village of Bariyarpur block of the district. Six lakh diyas lit up along the River Ganga to mark Diwali. Thousands of people participated in the grand 'Deepotsav' event. The Deepotsav began with the offering of 'aarti' to Goddess Durga. Bhagalpur DIG Vivekananda and Tarapur DSP Pankaj Kumar were present on the occasion. Dr Nitish Dubey, homeopathic doctor-cum-Founder of Kalyanpur Youth Club, played a key role in organising the Deepotsav in the state. He said, "The biggest Diwali of the state has been celebrated at Kalyanpur village, which has a population of 10,000, situated on the banks of the Ganges, 24 km from the Munger headquarters.