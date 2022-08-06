.

Sircilla weaver weaves a saree which emanates fragrance Published on: 6 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

A weaver by the name Nalla Vijay has weaved a saree that emanates fragrance in Sircilla. He has woven many types of sarees till now, but this time he has weaved a saree with ''Sri Gandham''. This unique saree can fit in a matchbox and exudes fragrance. The creative weaver has said that he has used only natural dyes to make the saree. The saree is woven using natural silk and it takes approximately four days to weave it. It is claimed that the saree will continue to emit the fragrance even after a year as it was soaked in 27 herbs.