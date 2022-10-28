.

Sikh devotees leave for Pakistan to participate in Saka Panja Sahib Centenary

Amritsar (Punjab): A group from the Shiromani Gurdwara Management Committee left for Pakistan to celebrate the centenary of Saka Panja Sahib. 117 members of Sikh Sangat out of 157 were permitted and were granted a visa to visit Pakistan and the members will return to India on November 1 after visiting Sri Nankana Sahib Gurudwara and many other Gurudhams. The devotees, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, expressed happiness and thanked God for providing them an opportunity to visit holy Gurudwaras in another country.