Watch: Hospital staff hitting each other with belts during birthday bash in Lucknow Published on: 7 hours ago

A video of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital Lucknow from Hazratganj is going viral on social media. The birthday of an employee of the hospital is being celebrated in it. The employees rubbed the cake on the face of the birthday boy who was also an employee. Later, the pharmacy interns are seen hitting each other with belts after cutting the cake. The Director of the hospital, Dr. Anand Ojha, said, "On Sunday, a video of employees hitting each other with belts on the premises of the civil hospital surfaced. In which the hospital staff is seen partying at night. From the guards working in the hospital to the Emergency and OPD staff, all are visible in this video. After the birthday cake has been cut, people are seen making merry," he added.