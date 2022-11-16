.

Island shaped like Shiva's 3rd eye in Ujjain's Rudrasagar lake enthrals pilgrims

An island shaped like the third eye of Lord Shiva has been created in the middle of the Rudrasagar lake in Mahakal Lok temple. This is part of the newly developed Mahakal corridor project costing around Rs 856 crores. The aerial view of third-eye shaped island is mesmerising. The purpose of the said island is to preserve and conserve the local flora and fauna as thousands of birds flock to the pond. The developed island will provide a safe nesting place for the birds. Collector Ashish Singh said it took nine months to rejuvenate and beautify Rudrasagar while all environmental concerns have also been taken care of. Ujjain's Mahakal Lok temple is among the 12 Jyotirlingas visited by devotees from all over the country.