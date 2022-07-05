.

Sheep help farmer in Karnataka plough his agriculture land Published on: 2 hours ago

Koo_Logo Versions

In an unusual incident, a farmer from Jallapur village in Haveri district, was seen ploughing his one-and-a-half acre land with sheep. Shekappa Kurubar found a unique way to keep his sheep, named Kanaka and Rayanna, busy as he has been using them to cultivate his agricultural land for the past nine months. He had purchased the sheep for Rs 6,500 each. The sheep had to be 'trained' before they could plough the land. This training include pulling water carts and bullock carts. In India, ploughing and other agricultural tasks are normally carried out by oxen but these two sheep from Karnataka assisted Shekappa by carrying out those duties, as the villagers looked at the sight in amazement.