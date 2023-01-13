Varanasi: Country's renowned singer and music director Shankar Mahadevan performed in the Sur Sarita Symphony of Ganga on Thursday. The grand function was organised at Ravidas Ghat where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with other ministers and dignitaries, were present. The musical event was organised as the curtain-raiser before the flagging off of the longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The grand cultural event was organised by the Union Ministry of Culture. The singer enthralled the audience with his rendition of 'Kartavya Ganga' at the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The dignitaries, along with foreign nationals, enjoyed Mahadevan's soulful voice and the programme was a huge success. An attempt was also made by the singer to show the importance of the origin of the Brahmaputra and other rivers, including the Ganga through his songs. He sang mythological songs of Hindu deities, leaving everyone mesmerised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off Ganga Vilas Cruise from Kashi on Friday, a day after the musical nite.