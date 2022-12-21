.

Auto, bike collision captured on CCTV camera in Uttarakhand

A horrific road accident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near Bailpadav Chowki in the Kaladhungi area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand, when a bike moving at a high-speed collided head-on with an auto-rickshaw. The severity of a road accident was so powerful that a biker died on the spot while his pillion was critically injured. The deceased Dipanshu Bisht was stated to be the lone son of Jim Corbett Museum's in-charge Puran Bisht. After hearing the shocking news, a pall of gloom descended on the family members of Dipanshu. The body was sent for post-mortem examination by the police.