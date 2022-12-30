.

Several vehicles damaged in serial accident in Bangaluru

Several vehicles were damaged when a speeding car rammed into another car and caused a serial accident. The incident took place on Thursday on Sarjapur Road under HSR Layout Traffic Police Station in Bengaluru. The car collided with a bike, an auto and five other cars. Two people, including the driver and a Zomoto delivery boy, were injured in the mishap. The scene of the accident was captured on the dashboard of a car that was moving behind. A case has been registered in this regard at HSR Layout Traffic Police Station.