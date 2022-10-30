.

Published on: 54 minutes ago

Updated on: 43 minutes ago

A video of a septuagenarian being beaten up by his family members went viral on social media. In the video, his son, along with his wife and daughter, is seen assaulting his elderly father. It is claimed that this video is from Maujpur village under the Laxmangarh police station area of ​​Alwar. According to the information, Mishrilal Saini, father of Daulatram Saini, a resident of Maujpur, is 72-year-old. It is leant the father and son had a dispute. On Saturday, the wife and daughter of Mishrilal's son Daulatram were beating up the elderly man. Then the villagers informed Daulatram about it. Soon after, Daulatram, who reached the spot, instead of stopping the wife and daughter, started beating his father with a stick. During the incident, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot where some people made a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media. With the help of villagers, the injured elderly person was admitted to the government hospital in Laxmangarh where he was undergoing treatment. On learning about it, Kamlesh, the second son of the elderly man, lodged a complaint with the police against his brother, his wife and daughter at the police station. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and took up investigation.