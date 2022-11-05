.

SARPA app for rescuing snakes from human habitations Published on: 1 hours ago

The Kerala forest department launched the mobile application 'SARPA' to enable people to inform about snakes in their localities. The application was developed by the Wildlife Trust of India. One just needs to click a picture of the snake and upload it on the app. The app pinpoints the exact spot using GPS when a photo is uploaded and then the nearest snake rescuer rushes to the spot and rescues it. The app is available on Google Play Store.