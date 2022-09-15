.

Sardar Sarovar Dam filled to brim, Gujarat CM offers prayers Published on: 8 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

Narmada: Gujarat's water lifeline, the reservoir of the Sardar Sarovar Dam on river Narmada was filled to capacity on Thursday following good rainfall this season, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers at the dam site to mark the occasion. This is the third time that the dam has reached its full reservoir level after 2019 and 2020. The water level stands at 138.68 meters, above the dam's full reservoir level of 138.62 meters. The reservoir now has 5.76 lakh crore litres of water stock and the state will not face water scarcity next summer, an official said. Farmers in the command area of the dam can be provided water for rabi crops too, the official added.