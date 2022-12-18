.

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik creates sand art with good luck message for Argentina and France Published on: 28 minutes ago

Koo_Logo Versions

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set for its grand conclusion with Argentina facing reigning champions France in the final at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand art with a 'Good Luck' message for the final match of the FIFA World Cup, in Puri. 'Good Luck' message for France and Argentina for the final match, which will be held at Doha. "My Sand Art with the installation of 148 sand footballs at Puri beach in India," tweeted Sudarsan Pattnaik.