Sand artist creates footballer Pele sculpture on Odisha's Puri beach

Sand artist Manas Kumar Sahoo paid tributes to legendary footballer Pele by carving out a beautiful sculpture of the Brazilian icon at Puri beach in Odisha. The artist took four hours to craft the 15-foot wide sand sculpture of the footballer with the message ''A Hero Never Dies! Long live Pele!”. Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer, who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century died on Thursday. Ten tonnes of sand was used to complete the artwork, which took four hours to create. The artist has been making sand sculptures based on various themes.