Sadhana of Chennai crowned Miss Koovagam Published on: 18 minutes ago

The annual Koothandavar temple Chithirai festival celebrations began on April 5 this year in Koovagam near Ulundurpet. The festival brings together transpersons from across India. As part of the festival, the renowned Miss Koovagam event took place on Sunday. It was organized by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society and attended by Higher Education Minister Ponmudi. Sadhana of Chennai was crowned Miss Koovagam and also pocketed a cash prize of Rs 15,000.