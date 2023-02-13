A foreigner can be seen in a video performing 'Dhuni' in Gujarat's Junagarh. Annapurna Devi, a Russian national, was seen worshipping Lord Shiva for the first time at the Maha Shivratri fair. She had a deep faith in Sanatana Dharma. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Annapurna Devi said, "We all are the children of the same God, we are one family that is Sanatana Dharma. The soul and the divine reside in our body."

"I believe there is no foreigner. There is no Hindu or Muslim, we are one family. I believe in Sanatana Dharma. Sanatana Dharma is for all in the world. This is the grace of God and God resides in our bodies. We pray to Lord Shiva for the peace of the world," she said.

