Russian music band wins hearts of Bengalis

The people of Raiganj in West Bengal enjoyed the 'Russian Musical Dhamaka' on Friday night. The event was organized in the Ukilpara area to mark the Shyama Puja procession. CM Mamata Banerjee's brother Kartik Banerjee, and other members took part in the procession. The special attraction of the procession was the display of musical skill by the Russian band. Besides performing Russian music, they also rendered Hindi and Bengali songs. Thousands of visitors lined up to watch the splendid procession.