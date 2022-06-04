.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat heaps praise on 'Samrat Prithviraj' Published on: 2 hours ago |

Updated on: 33 minutes ago Koo_Logo Versions

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat attended a special screening of Akshay Kumar starrer period drama 'Samrat Prithviraj' on Friday. After watching the movie, Bhagwat expressed happiness over the film and heaped praise on producer Aditya Chopra of Yashraj films and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi for taking the people down the memory of Indian history and making to reminisce the history, which the GenNext is not aware of. "Students have studied about king Prithviraj, but through this movie, the story was told from an Indian's perspective and this will certainly earn more respect for Indian history," Bhagwat said.